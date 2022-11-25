 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie channels ‘Salt’ look as she takes Zahara for Thanksgiving shopping

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Angelina Jolie channels ‘Salt’ look as she takes Zahara for Thanksgiving shopping
Angelina Jolie channels ‘Salt’ look as she takes Zahara for Thanksgiving shopping 

Angelina Jolie gears up for Thanksgiving holiday as she stepped out for a shopping trip to Fred Segal with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

The mother-daughter duo was spotted carrying shopping bags from the West Hollywood retailer on Thursday.

Angelina Jolie channels ‘Salt’ look as she takes Zahara for Thanksgiving shopping

Zahara, 17, also returned to home on Thanksgiving break from Spelman college to celebrate the big Turkey Day festivities with her mother.

Angelina Jolie channels ‘Salt’ look as she takes Zahara for Thanksgiving shopping

For the homecoming shopping, the Eternals star, 47, and Zahara opted for all-black outfits according to the late-Autumn weather.

Angelina channeled the Salt-inspired look for the shopping trip as she opted for a long trench coat, dark pants, and added a pair of sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the paparazzi.

Zahara, on the other hand, was also dressed in black, including a pair of black-and-white Converse sneakers. They were clicked while walking towards their car.

Prior to their latest outing, Angelina also reunited with Zahara during Homecoming Weekend at the end of October.

“Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming,” one person tweeted while sharing a photo of her alongside the mother-daughter duo.

Angelina shares Zahara and Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky ‘very open’ to have more kids: ‘They love having a family’

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky ‘very open’ to have more kids: ‘They love having a family’
Camilla donates Paddingtons left as tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Camilla donates Paddingtons left as tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Princess Diana was told 'not to' give disaster BBC interview 'under any circumstances'

Princess Diana was told 'not to' give disaster BBC interview 'under any circumstances'
Hilaria Baldwin marks gratitude day with ‘epic fail’ family Thanksgiving snap

Hilaria Baldwin marks gratitude day with ‘epic fail’ family Thanksgiving snap

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to welcome baby no. 4 soon: ‘She’s feeling excited’

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to welcome baby no. 4 soon: ‘She’s feeling excited’
Princess Anne knew Meghan Markle had 'balls of steel': 'Totally transparent'

Princess Anne knew Meghan Markle had 'balls of steel': 'Totally transparent'
Hollywood stars celebrating Turkey Day 'Thanksgiving' 2022: Here's how

Hollywood stars celebrating Turkey Day 'Thanksgiving' 2022: Here's how
'Angry' King Charles 'smashes' windows in 'desperate' need of fresh air

'Angry' King Charles 'smashes' windows in 'desperate' need of fresh air
Victoria Beckham wishes Thanksgiving to 'US family' as Brooklyn celebrates in Calif

Victoria Beckham wishes Thanksgiving to 'US family' as Brooklyn celebrates in Calif
Khloe Kardashian wants Kourtney to 'calm down' over bizarre desire for nephew

Khloe Kardashian wants Kourtney to 'calm down' over bizarre desire for nephew
Kylie Jenner FINALLY reveals name of her son with Travis Scott: Read

Kylie Jenner FINALLY reveals name of her son with Travis Scott: Read
Kourtney Kardashian says son 'wouldn't come' to 'blended' dinner with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian says son 'wouldn't come' to 'blended' dinner with Travis Barker