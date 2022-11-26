 
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham dubbed 'controlling' by ex pal amid Nicola Peltz feud

Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Victoria Beckham is called out for being 'controlling' by a former lawyer.

Nancy Dell'Olio, who had dated sportsmen manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, says she had a chance to spend some time with Posh Beckham and reveals the mother-of-four was intimidated by her.

Nancy tells Tatler : "They were all quite intimidated by my presence. It's one thing to be the wife of the footballer - I was with the manager. We spent one or two evenings together in the hotel, but I had a different sort of routine."

Despite distancing herself from the group, Nancy admits she spent a little bit of time with Victoria, due to the Spice Girl singer's husband David being the England captain at the time

 "I spent a little bit more time with Victoria. She is a lovely, lovely person. Very quiet and reserved - smart and a bit controlling. She is a person who loves to have a good time."

This confession comes amid Vic's ongoing fud with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

