 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor
Emilia Clarke playfully poses outside ‘Game of Thrones’ inspired ice cream parlor 

Emilia Clarke surprised fans with her latest social media post. The Game of Thrones famed actress recently paid a visit to HBO series-inspired ice cream parlor.

Clarke, who played the famed character of Daenerys Targaryen on the hit show, offered fans a hilarious glimpse of her latest outing.

Taking to Instagram, the Me Before You actress, 36, posted a picture of her discovering an ice cream shop inspired by the show, called Game of Cones.

Clarke shared the picture alongside a caption that reads, “I checked, there was no Dairy free Daenerys option…”

She also jokingly added a few puns of her own, writing the hashtags, “Bend the kneeckerbocker glory anyone” and “Do you think they knew I was more a fire than ice kinda gal?”

The Last Terminator actor sported a khaki green jacket and an orange striped scarf, which she paired with a pair of blue jeans on her latest outing.

Fans flooded her post with comments including, “A song of fire and ice cream.” Another added, “How disrespectful! Break the wheel! The wheel that churns up the ice cream that is!!!!!.”

More From Entertainment:

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic as she takes her dog on morning walk

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic as she takes her dog on morning walk

Is Britney Spears expecting baby with Sam Asghari?

Is Britney Spears expecting baby with Sam Asghari?
BTS wins Top 10 Artist Award at Melon Music Awards 2022

BTS wins Top 10 Artist Award at Melon Music Awards 2022

‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’

‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’
Stormzy publically supports Meghan Markle, asks critics to leave her alone

Stormzy publically supports Meghan Markle, asks critics to leave her alone

Queen Elizabeth ‘missed’ Prince Philip’s death?

Queen Elizabeth ‘missed’ Prince Philip’s death?
Leonardo DiCaprio highlights U.K zoo’s conservation work on Day of the Dead

Leonardo DiCaprio highlights U.K zoo’s conservation work on Day of the Dead
Royal fans say Sophie Wessex 'deserves' the 'Coronet of a Duchess'

Royal fans say Sophie Wessex 'deserves' the 'Coronet of a Duchess'
Shakira makes shocking revelations about Gerard Pique relationship amid tax fraud case

Shakira makes shocking revelations about Gerard Pique relationship amid tax fraud case
Kanye West says Adidas takes him to court for $275 million

Kanye West says Adidas takes him to court for $275 million

Meghan Markle raises eyebrows with split loyalties amid World Cup

Meghan Markle raises eyebrows with split loyalties amid World Cup
Jennifer Aniston flaunts her ageless beauty as she expresses gratitude to fans

Jennifer Aniston flaunts her ageless beauty as she expresses gratitude to fans