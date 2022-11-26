 
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Katie Price's 'beloved dog Sharon killed in horror car accident

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Katie Price's 'beloved dog Sharon killed in horror car accident

Katie Price was reportedly mourning the loss of her sixth pet on Friday after her dog Sharon was killed when she allegedly escaped and ran onto the road where she was hit by a car.

The pooch was recently pictured on the glamour model's Instagram page as she lay next to the star.

Pomeranian Sharon was picked up off the A24 by the driver of the vehicle and taken to Arun Vets in Pulborough, West Sussex, where her death was confirmed, according to The Sun.

A source close to the reality star - who owns chihuahuas Captain, Buddy, Colin and Batman, and guard dog Blade - told the publication it was 'rotten luck' that Sharon was hit and that Katie is 'in bits'.

Katie's dogs Rolo, Queenie, and Sparkle died in recent years, while she has also lost a pet chameleon and a beloved horse.

