Sunday Nov 27 2022
Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview revealed

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Gyles Branderth's new book has revealed Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to the author, the Queen thought Harry and Meghan’s tell-all appearance on Oprah Winfrey was just “television nonsense."

In the book titled "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait", which is serialised by Mail on Sunday,  Brandreth claimed that the Queen was more concerned with her grandson’s wellbeing than the TV show.

Daily Express wrote that the book highlights how a forgiving and open-minded monarch wasn’t ruffled by the US-based couple's interview with the American TV legend.

"Despite the apparent damaging nature of the interview and the upcoming release of Harry’s tell-all memoir, a Netflix documentary, and Meghan’s podcasts, Mr Brandreth’s book paints of picture of a Queen who would not have been overly concerned," the publication wrote.

