Local body elections underway in Azad Kashmir after 31 years

The picture shows a man voting in a polling station. — AFP/File

Polling will take place till 5pm.

Voting underway in Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, Muzaffarabad.

About 2,725 candidates contesting for 614 local body seats.

MUZAFFARABAD: After 31 years, the first phase of the local government elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is underway.

The polling is taking in three districts of Muzaffarabad Division — Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley and Muzaffarabad. It will take place till 5pm.

About 2,725 candidates are contesting for 614 local body seats. The candidates include 31 women.

Meanwhile, 19 candidates have already been elected as councillors unopposed.

About 1,223 polling stations and booths have been established for the elections which include 397 for males, 387 for females and 530 joint stations.

The candidates include 575 from the PTI, 465 from the PML-N, 545 from the PPP, 113 from All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, 67 from TLP, 46 from JI while 900 are independent candidates.