MNA Mohsin Dawar stopped at Islamabad airport before international departure

FIA stops NDM lawmaker while leaving for Tajikistan to attend Herat Security Dialogue

Dawar says his name had been removed from ECL with federal cabinet's approval.

Says immigration officers said that were told not to let him leave Pakistan.

National Democratic Movement (NDM) MNA Mohsin Dawar was stopped Sunday at Islamabad International Airport while leaving for Tajikistan to attend the Herat Security Dialogue.



As per the details, the lawmaker was stopped by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) before international departure.

Meanwhile, Dawar said that his name has been removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) for two months with the federal cabinet's approval.

"I feel that they [FIA] had been informed [about my departure] in advance," he said.

Sharing further details, the MNA said that he was informed that his name was still in the no-fly list when advanced to the counter. He said that he told the officials that his name was removed from the ECL but they said that they have been told not to let him leave the country.

Dawar along with MNA Ali Wazir and some other party leaders, is facing charges of rioting, provocative speech and other in four identical cases registered at Sohrab Goth, Shah Latif Town and Boat Basin police stations in Karachi.

The said cases have been registered under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief), and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with the Section 7 (Punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

