 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth II accepted her final days with 'grace': 'She had no regrets'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II knew her time in the world is limited towards her final days, says author.

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth writes in his book that Her Majesty ensured she had no regrets before taking her last breath.

"The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the grace you'd expect," Brandreth writes.

"'Her faith was everything to her. She told me she had no regrets,' said Dr. Greenshields, referring to the last weekend he spent with her at Balmoral."

Mr Brandreth earlier revealed that the 96-year-old had a rare form of myeloma, a bone marrow cancer.

The diagnosis could "explain her tiredness and weight loss and those 'mobility issues' we were often told about during the last year or so of her life."

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner drops glimpse of Tokyo art museum visit, Hailey Bieber captures snaps

Kendall Jenner drops glimpse of Tokyo art museum visit, Hailey Bieber captures snaps

King Charles 'resentful' as new 'Princess of Wales' Kate 'gets all headlines'

King Charles 'resentful' as new 'Princess of Wales' Kate 'gets all headlines'
Selena Gomez meets BLACKPINK backstage during 'Born Pink' tour

Selena Gomez meets BLACKPINK backstage during 'Born Pink' tour

Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth step out with 8-month-old daughter: See Photos

Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth step out with 8-month-old daughter: See Photos
Dwayne Johnson: 'Back in early teens we didn't have enough money for Thanksgiving'

Dwayne Johnson: 'Back in early teens we didn't have enough money for Thanksgiving'
Princess Diana 'killed' because she was 'pregnant' with Egyptian boyfriend?

Princess Diana 'killed' because she was 'pregnant' with Egyptian boyfriend?
Netflix’s Top 10 global Top 25 Movies & 25 TV Series

Netflix’s Top 10 global Top 25 Movies & 25 TV Series
Bambi is turning into 'vicious killing machine' in new horror film

Bambi is turning into 'vicious killing machine' in new horror film
Ryan Coogler reacts to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' success

Ryan Coogler reacts to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' success
Every memorable character from Netflix 'Wednesday' unveiled

Every memorable character from Netflix 'Wednesday' unveiled