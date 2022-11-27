Queen Elizabeth II accepted her final days with 'grace': 'She had no regrets'

Queen Elizabeth II knew her time in the world is limited towards her final days, says author.

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth writes in his book that Her Majesty ensured she had no regrets before taking her last breath.



"The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the grace you'd expect," Brandreth writes.



"'Her faith was everything to her. She told me she had no regrets,' said Dr. Greenshields, referring to the last weekend he spent with her at Balmoral."



Mr Brandreth earlier revealed that the 96-year-old had a rare form of myeloma, a bone marrow cancer.

The diagnosis could "explain her tiredness and weight loss and those 'mobility issues' we were often told about during the last year or so of her life."

