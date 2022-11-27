Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s award nomination is ‘insulting’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nomination for the Human Rights award has just been blasted over grounds of being ‘utterly stupid.



Royal author and commentator Sarah Vine made this admission in her new piece for the Mail on Sunday.

She started by writing, “They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong’.”

“Fellow recipients include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the late basketball legend and civil rights icon, Bill Russell.”

“Quite how the Sussexes’ feats compare to defending your nation against a genocidal maniac or overcoming racial segregation to become one of the most decorated black sportsmen of all time is unclear.”

“Indeed, if one were Zelensky, one might even feel a little insulted by association.”

“There you are, bombs raining down on your country, and there Harry and Meghan are, sitting in their Montecito mansion, whinging about Daddy cutting them off and how their children couldn’t call themselves Prince and Princess. The equivalence isn’t immediately apparent.”

“If the Sussexes had even a sliver of self-knowledge, they would express their gratitude, say how flattered they are – but politely decline on the grounds there are countless others far more deserving of such an honour. If they did so, I would be the first to applaud them.”

“But of course, they won’t. Not least because the Duchess can’t resist an opportunity to put on a fancy frock and swan around in her diamonds – but also because they are under the spectacular delusion that they are victims of prejudice who have faced genuine oppression.”