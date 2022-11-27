WhatsApp Web users can now share contact cards

WhatsApp logo. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp is on a roll as it continues to keep its iOS, Android, and Windows users waiting for exciting features every other day.

The social messaging company is set to roll out its latest update for Windows users who will now be able to share contact cards in Windows.

After adding the feature to create polls within the chat, WhatsApp — in its latest feature — will let users share contact cards in the same chat share sheet where they can already look for the option to share files and create polls.

To check if the update is already functioning, users should look for "Contacts" in their WhatsApp accounts.

— WaBetaInfo

"When you use this feature, you will be able to share a contact card so the recipient can easily add it to their address book," WaBetaInfo reported.

To use this feature, users should install WhatsApp's Windows 2.2247.2.0 update from the Microsoft Store.