WhatsApp to roll out ‘mute shortcut’ for group chats

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters/File

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will enable users to mute notifications from group chats.

“WhatsApp is working on a mute shortcut for group chats," according to WaBetaInfo.

WhatsApp is making it easier to disable notifications from group chats by implementing a mute shortcut for a future update of the app, said the news tracker.

“A mute shortcut will show up within the header of group chats: thanks to this shortcut, it will be easier to disable notifications of messages received in the group,” said the WhatsApp news tracker.