 
Sci-Tech
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp to roll out ‘mute shortcut’ for group chats

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters/File
A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters/File

Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will enable users to mute notifications from group chats.

“WhatsApp is working on a mute shortcut for group chats," according to WaBetaInfo.

WhatsApp is making it easier to disable notifications from group chats by implementing a mute shortcut for a future update of the app, said the news tracker.

— WABetainfo
— WABetainfo

“A mute shortcut will show up within the header of group chats: thanks to this shortcut, it will be easier to disable notifications of messages received in the group,” said the WhatsApp news tracker.

More From Sci-Tech:

Musk says Twitter user signups at all-time high, touts features of 'everything app'

Musk says Twitter user signups at all-time high, touts features of 'everything app'
SBP rebuts holding payments to Google

SBP rebuts holding payments to Google
Sigh of relief: Google Play services to continue in Pakistan

Sigh of relief: Google Play services to continue in Pakistan
India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs
Elon Musk says Twitter's ban on Trump after Capitol attack was 'grave mistake'

Elon Musk says Twitter's ban on Trump after Capitol attack was 'grave mistake'
What's happening with Google Play Store for Pakistani users?

What's happening with Google Play Store for Pakistani users?
Elon Musk says Twitter's verified service with colors to start next week

Elon Musk says Twitter's verified service with colors to start next week
Europe names world's first disabled astronaut

Europe names world's first disabled astronaut
Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth

Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth
Nigerian start-up uses tech to help the visually impaired

Nigerian start-up uses tech to help the visually impaired
Can WhatsApp users share voice notes on status?

Can WhatsApp users share voice notes on status?

Musk says Twitter to provide 'amnesty' to some suspended accounts

Musk says Twitter to provide 'amnesty' to some suspended accounts