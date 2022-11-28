 
Prince William secretly plans to meet Harry as Duke finally accepts proposed deal to end feud

Prince of Wales, Prince William is reportedly secretly planning to offer an olive branch to his estranged brother Prince Harry during his US trip with Kate Middleton next week.

According to a report by Woman’s Day, King Charles elder son hopes to reconcile with brother Harry in the upcoming trip to Boston.

The report citing insider says, Prince William is determined to avoid a "turf war" during his trip and that the Prince of Wales is quietly planning to offer California-based brother an olive branch.

The source further claims, "William would love nothing more than to sail into America with his wife on his arm, have a good time and sail out.

"But he knows it's his job to keep the peace and try to make things work while he's on Harry and Meghan's turf. He feels he's obliged to work hard for a meeting since he's in the same country."

Earlier, the Closer UK claimed that Prince Harry has accepted Prince William’s proposed deal to end their feud ahead of Christmas.

