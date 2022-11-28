 
world
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Reuters

About 36 Indian police hurt in clashes with Adani port protesters

By
Reuters

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Police officers are deployed as fishermen protest near the entrance of the proposed Vizhinjam Port in the southern state of Kerala, India, November 9, 2022. — Reuters/File
Police officers are deployed as fishermen protest near the entrance of the proposed Vizhinjam Port in the southern state of Kerala, India, November 9, 2022. — Reuters/File

  • Construction at Vizhinjam seaport has been halted for more than three months.
  • Growing agitation is a major headache for Adani's ports and logistics business worth $23 billion.
  • Fisherman blame development for coastal erosion and depriving them of their livelihoods.

KOCHI: As many as 36 police were injured in clashes with protesters in India's southern state of Kerala who were demanding the release of a person arrested during a demonstration against a $900-million port project of the Adani Group, officials said.

The growing agitation is a major headache for Adani's ports and logistics business worth $23 billion. The location of the port on India's southern tip is seen as key to winning business from ports in Dubai, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

Construction at the Vizhinjam seaport has been halted for more than three months after protesters, mostly drawn from the fishing community, blocked its entrance, blaming the development for coastal erosion and depriving them of their livelihoods.

Over the weekend, protesters blocked Adani's construction vehicles from entering the port, despite a court order for work to resume, prompting the arrest of many of them.

That spurred hundreds more to gather at a police station on Sunday night demanding the release of one of those arrested, leading to clashes with police and damage to some of their vehicles, television news images and a police document showed.

"They came with lethal weapons and barged into the station and held the police hostage, threatening that if people in custody were not released they would set the station on fire," the police said in the case document on the incident.

Many of the protesters were Christians led by Roman Catholic priests.

Police attacked the protesters, among whom were some priests, said a clerical official, Eugine H Pereira, the vicar general of the archdiocese.

"Stones were pelted from even the station," said Pereira said, who called for a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The Adani Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

It has earlier said the project complies with all laws, citing studies in recent years that have rejected accusations linking it to shoreline erosion.

The state government blames the erosion on natural disasters.

More From World:

Protests in Shanghai and Beijing as anger over China's COVID curbs mounts

Protests in Shanghai and Beijing as anger over China's COVID curbs mounts
Sikhs launch campaign In Melbourne with 'Haryana Banay Ga Khalistan Theme'

Sikhs launch campaign In Melbourne with 'Haryana Banay Ga Khalistan Theme'
Kim Jong Un says North Korea aims to have the world's strongest nuclear force

Kim Jong Un says North Korea aims to have the world's strongest nuclear force
India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs
India man arrested who murdered Australian woman

India man arrested who murdered Australian woman

India police claims rats ate 500 kilos of confiscated marijuana

India police claims rats ate 500 kilos of confiscated marijuana
Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China

Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China
Huge COVID protests erupt in China's Xinjiang after deadly fire

Huge COVID protests erupt in China's Xinjiang after deadly fire
US bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales, citing national security risk

US bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales, citing national security risk
Freezing Ukraine gradually restores power after Russian strikes on grid

Freezing Ukraine gradually restores power after Russian strikes on grid
Two dead as Saudi storm closes schools, cuts main road to Makkah

Two dead as Saudi storm closes schools, cuts main road to Makkah
Ukraine leadership can 'end suffering' by meeting Russian demands: Kremlin

Ukraine leadership can 'end suffering' by meeting Russian demands: Kremlin