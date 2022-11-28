 
world
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Muslim student gives shut up call to Indian professor for calling him 'terrorist'

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

A student at Bengalurus Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka, India, seen having a heated argument with a teacher (not pictured). — Twitter/@ashoswai
A student at Bengaluru's Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka, India, seen having a heated argument with a teacher (not pictured). — Twitter/@ashoswai

In the latest case of Islamophobia in India, a professor at Bengaluru's Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) from the coastal region of Karnataka allegedly called a Muslim student a "terrorist" in a viral video on the internet.

The student, however, did not take the matter lightly and confronted him for being Islamophobic.

The video was shared by Ashok Swain — a professor at Uppsala University and UNESCO's chair on International Water Cooperation — and has garnered over one million views on Twitter alone taking the internet by storm. The tweet has received over 45k likes and more than 17k retweets in less than 18 hours.

Resultantly, the professor has been suspended while a probe has been ordered into the matter, as per Indian news outlet India Today.

"A Professor in a classroom in India calling a Muslim student ‘terrorist’ — This is what it has been to be a minority in India!," Professor Swain tweeted, highlighting the plight of minorities in the country led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — notorious for instigating the rise of right-wing politics in India.

The student, in the said video, appears visibly upset after the professor refers to him as a terrorist in front of his classmates — merely due to his Muslim identity.

"How can you pass such statements?” the student is heard asking the professor.

The professor, apparently taken aback due to the call out, tells him that he said it in a "funny manner".

“26/11 is not funny, being Muslim and facing such things in this country is not funny," the student responds to him, after which the professor apologises telling him that he is equal to his son.

The student asks him if he will also treat his son in the same manner.

“Will you treat your son like this? Will you label him as a terrorist, in front of everyone in the class? Sorry alone will not help, sir. It doesn’t change how you portray yourself here," the Muslim boy said.

The student and professor held a conversation after the incident during which the latter also issued a personal apology, sources told an Indian news outlet Hindustan Times.

More From World:

About 36 Indian police hurt in clashes with Adani port protesters

About 36 Indian police hurt in clashes with Adani port protesters
Protests in Shanghai and Beijing as anger over China's COVID curbs mounts

Protests in Shanghai and Beijing as anger over China's COVID curbs mounts
Sikhs launch campaign In Melbourne with 'Haryana Banay Ga Khalistan Theme'

Sikhs launch campaign In Melbourne with 'Haryana Banay Ga Khalistan Theme'
Kim Jong Un says North Korea aims to have the world's strongest nuclear force

Kim Jong Un says North Korea aims to have the world's strongest nuclear force
India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs
India man arrested who murdered Australian woman

India man arrested who murdered Australian woman

India police claims rats ate 500 kilos of confiscated marijuana

India police claims rats ate 500 kilos of confiscated marijuana
Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China

Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China
Huge COVID protests erupt in China's Xinjiang after deadly fire

Huge COVID protests erupt in China's Xinjiang after deadly fire
US bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales, citing national security risk

US bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales, citing national security risk
Freezing Ukraine gradually restores power after Russian strikes on grid

Freezing Ukraine gradually restores power after Russian strikes on grid
Two dead as Saudi storm closes schools, cuts main road to Makkah

Two dead as Saudi storm closes schools, cuts main road to Makkah