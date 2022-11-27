WATCH: Shahid Afridi’s heartwarming chat with Indian fans

Pakistan's former all-rounder poses with fans at a restaurant in Thailand. — Screengrab via Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial

In a heartwarming chat with his apparently Indian fans at a restaurant in Thailand, Pakistan’s legendary former skipper Shahid Afridi has said that sports has an international language of love and respect without boundaries.

Afridi wrote this on his Twitter handle while sharing a video of him interacting with his fans at the hotel.

In the video, the former skipper can be seen talking to visitors at the restaurant, most of whom appeared to be from India, and asks them if they watch cricket to which most raise their hands.



One fan responded to Afridi and said: “Sir, we don’t only watch cricket, but also play and know all your stats.”



Afridi then proceeds to ask them about their favourite player to which they yell [Virat] Kohli and Sachin [Tendulkar].

“You guys don’t like anyone from our Pakistan team?” Afridi disappointedly asked them.

One of them is heard telling Afridi that he’s his fan to which the Green Shirts’ former all-rounder jokingly said: “You guys will remember me. You’ll never be able to forget me.”

One fan reminds Afridi that his fastest century, which he scored on 37 balls in 1997 against Sri Lanka, was with veteran Indian star batter Tendulkar.

“I have that bat to date,” the former skipper said.

Toward the end of the video, Afridi asked his fans to stay happy and try to be kind to each other whenever they meet no matter which country they belong to.

“As Indians and Pakistanis, we are ambassadors of our country. For us, all humans are equal,” Afridi said addressing his fans in Thailand.

Earlier, after being photographed with a couple, Afridi asks the husband not to be disloyal toward her.

“You have to love her a lot. Never attempt disloyalty,” he’s heard saying in the video.

Another fan requests Afridi if he can take his solo picture, but the former skipper denies and moves toward his table at the restaurant.