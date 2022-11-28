 
world
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Reuters

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupts for first time in nearly 40 years

By
Reuters

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Lava is seen at Mauna Loas summit region during an eruption as viewed by a remote camera of the U.S. Geological Survey in Hawaii, U.S. November 28, 2022. — Reuters
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began erupting on Sunday for the first time since 1984, ending its longest quiet period in recorded history.

The night sky above Hawaii's largest island glowed a hellish red as bright, hot lava sprang forth at the volcano's summit at around 11:30pm local time on Sunday.

The lava is contained within the summit and does not threaten Hawaiians living downslope for now, the US Geological Service (USGS) said.

The service warned residents on Monday that volcanic gases and fine ash may drift their way.

Mauna Loa rises 13,679 feet above the Pacific Ocean, part of the chain of volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii. It last erupted in March and April of 1984, sending a flow of lava within 5 miles of Hilo, the island's largest city.

Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency said it had opened two shelters on the island as a precaution but also emphasized that there are no signs that lava will threaten populated areas and that it had not issued any evacuation orders.

About half of all recorded eruptions of Mauna Loa had been confined to the summit, the agency said.

