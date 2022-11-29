 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith on 'Emancipation' boycott: 'I would respect that'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Will Smith on Emancipation boycott: I would respect that

Will Smith opened up on his upcoming film Emancipation boycott by adding he understands why they did not want to see the film.

Per HuffPost, the Oscar winner, in an interview with film critic Kevin McCarthy told, "I completely understand that if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready."

The Suicide Squad actor wished the Oscar slap reaction would not dampen the film's success chances or the award opportunities for the other people who worked on the film.

"My deepest concern is my team — [director Antoine Fuqua] has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career," Smith said.

"I'm hoping that the material, the power of the film, the timeliness of the story — I'm hoping that the good that can be done — will open people's hearts at a minimum to see and recognize and support the incredible artists in and around this film," he said.

Will Smith-starred Emancipation is an upcoming film generating Oscar buzz, loosely based on the life of an enslaved man named Gordon, whose photograph of scarred back in 1863 was used against slavery by abolitionists.

More From Entertainment:

Pusha T feels 'disappointed' by Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments

Pusha T feels 'disappointed' by Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments
Balenciaga posts another apology after Kim Kardashian’s remarks

Balenciaga posts another apology after Kim Kardashian’s remarks
Meghan Markle helped prepare Thanksgiving meal for homeless women

Meghan Markle helped prepare Thanksgiving meal for homeless women
Mindy Kaling recalls moment she ‘fell in love’ with Anne Hathaway

Mindy Kaling recalls moment she ‘fell in love’ with Anne Hathaway
Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan receives death threats

Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan receives death threats
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega opens up on her relation with Enid Sinclair

Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega opens up on her relation with Enid Sinclair
Meghan Markle shares latest statement ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US visit

Meghan Markle shares latest statement ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US visit
Kanye West almost RUN INTO former pals Jay-Z & Beyonce: Report

Kanye West almost RUN INTO former pals Jay-Z & Beyonce: Report
Hugh Grant was not keen on doing the iconic dancing scene in 'Love Actually'

Hugh Grant was not keen on doing the iconic dancing scene in 'Love Actually'
Miley Cyrus' mother Tish moves on with Dominic Purcell after ‘painful’ Billy Ray split

Miley Cyrus' mother Tish moves on with Dominic Purcell after ‘painful’ Billy Ray split

Hailey Bieber reveals she has 'painful' ovarian cyst the size of apple: ‘Not a baby’

Hailey Bieber reveals she has 'painful' ovarian cyst the size of apple: ‘Not a baby’
Kim Kardashian gets her new custom minivan in ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ clip, ‘amazing’

Kim Kardashian gets her new custom minivan in ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ clip, ‘amazing’