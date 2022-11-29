Internet connectivity disrupted in Pakistan. — Twitter/File

Pakistan's internet users Tuesday faced problems in network connectivity following a "dual cut in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5".



"Dual cut in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5 between the cities of Abu Talab and Zafrana in Egypt have been reported," the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) confirmed on Twitter.

The authority added that alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been made, while work to remove the fault is underway.

Meanwhile, NetBlocks — a global internet monitor — tweeted that the internet disruption has impacted multiple countries including Pakistan, Indonesia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Yemen, Oman, Somalia, and Chad.



