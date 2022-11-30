 
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Adam Sandler pokes fun at daughters amid Gotham Awards speech

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Adam Sandler brings down the house with his acceptance speech for the performer tribute at the Gotham Awards 2022.

Per PageSix, the Hustle star didn't even spare his daughters and roasted them when they asked whether they could write his speech.

"I said, 'Absolutely! It would be nice to see you doing something other than watching YouTube or going to (expletive) Lululemon every (expletive) weekend,'" he said, adding that the girls had requested that he accept the award "in that goofy Southern accent that you do all your dumb speeches in."

The 56-year-old even then roasts himself through his daughters, describing the trophy as meaningful in the cadence of his "Waterboy" character, Bobby Boucher Jr.

"It means a lot to him seeing how most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps, or fake mini Oscars that say 'Father of the Year,' which he sadly purchased himself while wandering in a self-pitying fog through the headshops of Times Square," he intoned.

The Saturday Night Live alum also poked fun at his early films by saying, "Daddy's film career began in 1988 formed by two guiding principles: people in prison need movies, too, and TBS needs content to show between all them (expletive) basketball games."

