Meghan Markle talks ‘power of women’ after ‘very real’ death threats

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been papped walking out of an uber exclusive event for the ‘power of women’, amid ongoing claims of ‘real threats’ on her life.



The event in question was hosted by the Women's Fund of Central Indiana at Marriott hotel and featured Rabbi Sandy Sasso as the moderator.

The entire event has been hosted by the Women's Fund of Central Indiana, a registered non-profit of the Central Indiana Community Foundation.

The event in question was closed to the press and banned any recording.

For those unversed, the event’s aim was “to be the most influential organization creating transformative and sustainable change for women and girls.”