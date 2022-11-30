BTS bags Worldwide Icon of the Year at MAMA awards 2022 I

 
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
BTS bags Worldwide Icon of the Year at MAMA awards 2022

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

BTS continue their legacy of winning by bagging Yogibo Worldwide Youth Icon of the Year at MAMA Awards 2022. 

MAMA Awards is a prestigious music awards ceremony held in South Korea and presented by entertainment company CJ E&M. The awards aren’t solely for K-pop, it has categories for Asian music and other professional related Awards. Jeon Somi was the host of ceremony who announced the Youth Icon of the Year and the fan-voted worldwide fans choice.

Previously, BTS also won Top 10 Artist Award at 2022 Melon Music Awards which was their 7th consecutive year of winning. They have also won Yogibo in a row except for year 2018.

On the work front, BTS artists went on a tour recently with no decided destinations. Right now they are exploring their identities as solo musicians and working on new music on their own. BTS’s member Jungkook performed at FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony. 

