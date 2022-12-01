Rita Ora gives a peek into a postage stamp featuring her face on 32nd birthday: Pics

Rita Ora recently shared that a postage stamp had been issued in her native country of Kosovo on her 32nd birthday.



The singer lately took to Instagram to post a snap of her postage stamp featuring her smiling face as she offered her thanks for the “honour” and disclosed she could not receive the stamp in person because of her work commitments.

The Poison crooner also shared a slew of photos showing her recent birthday break, including her birthday cake and workout drill as well as getaway to the luxurious lodge with her friends.

Sharing the post, the songstress captioned it, “I feel so grateful today. Thank you to @postakosova for special this beautiful surprise for my birthday.”

“I have been honoured an official postal stamp (in case you want my face on all of your Mail) in Kosovo,” it read.

She continued, “I'm so happy and honoured to be along my grandfather #BesimSahatciu who equally was recognised for his contribution in Art and Films.”

“I am so sorry that I am not able to be there and receive this in person, due to work commitments, but when I can I will be sure to come and visit you and show my appreciation! Thank you!” remarked Rita.

In the end, she added, “And to everyone else thank you for all my birthday wishes. I'm so lucky to have the best fans friends and family. I can't wait to show you all what I've been working on. Bring on 2023! Watch this space! I love you!”

See here:



