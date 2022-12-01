 
entertainment
BTS' RM drops teaser for upcoming solo album 'Indigo': Watch

BTS' RM drops teaser for upcoming solo album 'Indigo': Watch

BTS member RM has shared the teaser for his upcoming highly anticipated solo album Indigo.

On December 1, HYBE Entertainment took to its official YouTube account to release a teaser for Indigo.

The teaser was released with the title 'Wildflower' featuring Jo Yoo Jin member of  the rock band Cherry Filter.

In the MV teaser, RM walks in the desert during sunset and ends with his silhouette standing on a hill with a gorgeous view.

The music video is scheduled to release on December 2, 2022.

Previously, BTS member RM dropped the identity film teaser of Indigo.

RM will be the third member from BTS to debut his first solo album after J-Hope's Jack in the Box and Jin's The Astronaut.

