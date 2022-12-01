Archie Harrison makes rare appearance with mom Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison made a rare appearance in a recent photo with his mom

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison made a rare appearance in a recent photo with his mom and grandmother.

Archie, who has rarely been seen out in public with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, since his birth in May 2019, was seen sitting in Meghan’s lap during a recent web call.

As per The Sun, the call featured Meghan in conversation with American political strategist Donna Brazile, and Jotaka Eddy, CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social impact consulting firm.

The photo of Meghan, alongside son Archie and mother Doria Ragland, was subsequently share by Professor Duchess Harris, with no details about their conversation.

It interestingly marks just one of the few rare photos available of Archie; Prince Harry and Meghan have only released a handful of official photos of their kids Archie and Lilibet.

Royal fans also noted that Archie’s ultra-rare appearance came just as Prince William and wife Kate Middleton landed in the US for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, and many think that the photo could serve as distraction.