 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Jessica Brown Findlay becomes a mother, announces the birth of her twins

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Jessica Brown Findlay becomes a mother, announces the birth of her twins
Jessica Brown Findlay becomes a mother, announces the birth of her twins

Jessica Brown Findlay has become a mother after a long IVF battle.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Thursday the actress, 35, announced that she and her actor husband Ziggy Heath have welcomed twin boys, revealing her sons are Bonfire Night babies born on November 5.

Cradling her newborns in a picture posted on her page, the former Downton Abbey star wrote: '5.11.22. Our boys! Remember Remember.'

Miss Brown Findlay confirmed her pregnancy during a red carpet appearance at the Venice International Film Festival's closing ceremony in September.

The actress previously revealed she had undergone four rounds of IVF treatment in the hope of having a child and spoke candidly about her fertility struggles in a post earlier this year celebrating International Women's Day, along with a video of her injecting hormones.  

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian 'very relieved' after signing divorce settlement with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'very relieved' after signing divorce settlement with Kanye West
Simon Cowell’s new look leaves fans baffled

Simon Cowell’s new look leaves fans baffled
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc branded ‘victimhood fest’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc branded ‘victimhood fest’
Meghan Markle, Harry attract fans with their pre-engagement romance amid Kate, William's US show

Meghan Markle, Harry attract fans with their pre-engagement romance amid Kate, William's US show
Meghan Markle, Harry slammed for using Kate Middleton, William in Netflix docuseries

Meghan Markle, Harry slammed for using Kate Middleton, William in Netflix docuseries
Why THIS London studio offering free Kanye West tattoo removal?

Why THIS London studio offering free Kanye West tattoo removal?
Willow Smith steps outside in style as she supports father Will at 'Emancipation' premiere

Willow Smith steps outside in style as she supports father Will at 'Emancipation' premiere
Shakira turns heads as she joins Gerard Piqué to formalise child custody agreement

Shakira turns heads as she joins Gerard Piqué to formalise child custody agreement
Kate Middleton, Prince William strike back at Meghan and Harry as PR battle continues

Kate Middleton, Prince William strike back at Meghan and Harry as PR battle continues
Kim Kardashian feels ‘sadness’ after finalizing divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian feels ‘sadness’ after finalizing divorce with Kanye West

Will Smith walks red carpet with Jada at 'Emancipation' premiere

Will Smith walks red carpet with Jada at 'Emancipation' premiere
Victoria, David Beckham turn heads as they step out in matching ensembles

Victoria, David Beckham turn heads as they step out in matching ensembles