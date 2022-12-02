Fact-check: Fake Shaun Tait Twitter account tweets about flood survivors

PCB tells Geo Fact Check that the coach did not have any presence on Twitter

Pakistan’s bowling coach Shaun Tait has announced on Twitter that he will be donating his one month’s salary to the survivors of the deadly floods.

The Twitter account is impersonating Tait.

Claim

On November 28, a social media account named after Shaun Tait, the former Australian cricketer, who is now the bowling coach of Pakistan’s national cricket team, wrote on Twitter: “I’m donating my 1 month salary from pcb for Pakistan flood relief.”

The tweet has received 862 retweets and 11,900 likes till now.

A subsequent tweet by the account also asked Twitter users to subscribe to a YouTube channel by the name of “Shaun Tait”.

Fact

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told Geo Fact Check that the coach did not have any presence on Twitter.

“This is a fake account,” Raza Rashid Kitchlew, the senior media manager of PCB, said over the phone, “PCB has repeatedly reported this account and others like it to Twitter."

