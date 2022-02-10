Shaun Tait expresses joy over appointment as Pakistan’s bowling coach

Photo –AFP

Shaun Tait says Pakistan has several great fast bowlers.

Expresses excitement to work with Pakistani bowlers.

Says he can’t wait anymore to work with the Pakistan team.

Former Australian bowler Shaun Tait has expressed joy over being appointed and associated with the Pakistan cricket team.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed on Wednesday former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait as the bowling coach for the upcoming historic series with Australia.

In a video statement, the fast bowler said that Pakistan has several great fast bowlers and it’s a big responsibility to be a bowling coach for Pakistan.

"Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hassan Ali and Mohammad Abbas, are some of the names of the great bowlers in Pakistan and I am passionate to work with them," he said.



He further went on to say that, "I can’t wait anymore to avail myself of the opportunity to work with the Pakistan team."

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia had announced an 18-member test squad for the much-awaited Pakistan tour in almost 24 years, starting on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Australia to tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

The PCB had earlier announced the details of Australia's first tour of Pakistan since November, 1998. The tour will take place in March and April 2022 and will include three Tests, three One-day internationals, and one Twenty20 international.

Karachi (3-7 March), Rawalpindi (12-16 March), and Lahore (21-25 March) will host the Tests, while Lahore will host the four white-ball matches from 29 March to 5 April.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition from which the top seven teams and hosts India will qualify directly for the 2023 event.

Who is Shaun Tait?

Shaun Tait had announced his retirement from all forms of the game in 2017 due to persistent elbow injuries.

Tait had retired from first-class cricket in 2009 and one-day internationals in 2011.

The former fast bowler was instrumental in Australia's 2007 World Cup triumph in West Indies, where he was the joint-second highest wicket-taker with 23 dismissals in the tournament.

He represented Australia in three tests, 35 ODIs and 21 T20s and made his last international appearance against India in the shortest format at Sydney last year.