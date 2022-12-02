A trip down the memory lane: Pakistan's legendary journalist Imran Aslam remembered

President of Geo and Jang Group Imran Aslam passed away at the age of 70, Geo News reported Friday

Aslam, one of the most seasoned journalists in the country, with a unique and bold voice, was under treatment at a local hospital.

Aslam was among the pioneers, who spearheaded the launch of Geo News, Geo Entertainment, and Geo Super, while he was also the founding member of the English-language newspaper The News.



The journalist was also the chief news editor and senior editor of The News. He also had a career in script writing and wrote over 60 dramas that were displayed on stage and television.

Take a look at the high-spirited Aslam during the course of his career:







