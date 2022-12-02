Couple arrested for allegedly killing girl for ‘throwing litter’ in front of their house

A representational image. — AFP/File

Police arrest Lahore couple.

Couple tried to hide in RYK.

Police recover murder weapon.

Lahore Police said Friday they have arrested a couple who had gunned down a girl, 22, for allegedly throwing garbage in front of their front door a few days back.

According to police, Ali Raza and Haleema had shot dead Noureen in the city's Liaquatabad area for reportedly throwing litter in front of their house.

After killing the girl, the suspects fled the area and took shelter at a slum in Rahim Yar Khan.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in the area and apprehended the suspected couple.

During the initial investigation, the police recovered a pistol, the murder weapon, from their custody.