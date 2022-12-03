Jack White turns guns on Elon Musk amid Kanye West suspension

Jack White mocked Elon Musk after Kanye West was re-banned from the platform.

Per Billboard, the 47-year-old shared a post on Instagram, “So Elon, how’s that ‘free speech’ thing working out?” the rocker wrote on Instagram in a scathing open letter to the controversial new owner of Twitter. “Oh, I see, so you have to CHOOSE who gets free speech and who doesn’t then? What kind of crybaby liberal suspends someone’s free speech?

Hmm….”

The musician also slammed the billionaire entrepreneur for his selective views on free speech by allowing Ye but forbidding Alex Jones from the platform, “Conspiracy liar alex jones doesn’t get ‘free speech’ either? I see. So you’re learning that these folks incite violence and hatred but trump…DOESN’T? Hmmm. Or is it that liar jones, and anti-Semite egomaniac kanye can’t provide tax breaks for billionaires the way the former president could? Or that maybe the controller of this ‘free speech’ is insulted personally? Or that just maybe, there needs to be, oh I don’t know, RULES and REGULATIONS or else you breed chaos?





“It’s nice to watch in real time as you learn that all things need to be regulated, whether that be guns, drugs, alcohol, assembly, or speech because of the danger of someone or something being hurt or destroyed,” he continued. “They’re sometimes called ‘laws.’ And perhaps you’re learning how harmful it can be when you let dangerous, hateful people say whatever they want on your stage.”

Jack White was one of the several celebrities that left Twitter after Elon Musk ruled to let former president Donald Trump back on the platform.