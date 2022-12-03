 
sports
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pakistan women's football team to play in Four-Nation Cup

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Pakistan womens football team which will participate in the Four-Nation Cup in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. — Twitter/@TheRealPFF
Pakistan women's football team which will participate in the Four-Nation Cup in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. — Twitter/@TheRealPFF

Pakistan's national women's football team will participate in the Four-Nation Cup in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced Saturday.

Details about the development were released by the national football governing body which shared that the women's side will visit Saudi Arabia to participate in the sporting event from January 11 to 19.

Remaining three teams playing in the tournament include Saudi Arabia, Comoros, and Mauritius. Meanwhile, announcement regarding the national team's training camp will be made soon.

It is worth mentioning here that this will be the second international assignment of the Shaheens after the charge of the Pakistan Football House was handed over to the normalisation committee (NC) appointed by FIFA.

Earlier, the national side participated in the SAFF Women's Football Championship after eight years of absence.

In the event held in Nepal, the Pakistan team defeated Maldives 7-0 and promised a bright future.

Pakistan also returned to the FIFA women's ranking, standing 160th in the list.

Ban on PFF lifted by FIFA

FIFA lifted ban on the PFF, which was imposed in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference, in June this year.

FIFA also extended the mandate of the NC by 12 months.

According to FIFA, the mandate of the normalisation committee includes managing of PFF’s daily affairs, ensuring the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan, draft and ratify, with the assistance of FIFA and the AFC, an electoral code for the PFF, organise the elections at district followed by provincial levels and conduct the elections of a new PFF executive committee.

More From Sports:

Netherlands knocks US out of World Cup

Netherlands knocks US out of World Cup
Records tumble in Rawalpindi Test as runs keep coming on flat pitch

Records tumble in Rawalpindi Test as runs keep coming on flat pitch
WATCH: Joe Root uses Jack Leach’s head to shine ball in Rawalpindi Test

WATCH: Joe Root uses Jack Leach’s head to shine ball in Rawalpindi Test

England in charge in Rawalpindi despite Babar hundred

England in charge in Rawalpindi despite Babar hundred
Ricky Ponting returns to commentary box after suffering ‘sharp’ chest pain

Ricky Ponting returns to commentary box after suffering ‘sharp’ chest pain
Punjab govt vows fool-proof security for England cricket team

Punjab govt vows fool-proof security for England cricket team
Switzerland book last-16 faceoff with Portugal after defeating Serbia

Switzerland book last-16 faceoff with Portugal after defeating Serbia
Cameroon crash out of World Cup after defeating Brazil

Cameroon crash out of World Cup after defeating Brazil

South Korea advances; Portugal wins group

South Korea advances; Portugal wins group
Sania Mirza stuns fans in laid-back look

Sania Mirza stuns fans in laid-back look
Naseem 'enoying' the challenged in Shaheen's absence against England

Naseem 'enoying' the challenged in Shaheen's absence against England
Pakistan’s pitches from ‘dark ages’, says PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

Pakistan’s pitches from ‘dark ages’, says PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja