Pakistan women's football team to play in Four-Nation Cup

Pakistan women's football team which will participate in the Four-Nation Cup in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. — Twitter/@TheRealPFF

Pakistan's national women's football team will participate in the Four-Nation Cup in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced Saturday.



Details about the development were released by the national football governing body which shared that the women's side will visit Saudi Arabia to participate in the sporting event from January 11 to 19.

Remaining three teams playing in the tournament include Saudi Arabia, Comoros, and Mauritius. Meanwhile, announcement regarding the national team's training camp will be made soon.

It is worth mentioning here that this will be the second international assignment of the Shaheens after the charge of the Pakistan Football House was handed over to the normalisation committee (NC) appointed by FIFA.



Earlier, the national side participated in the SAFF Women's Football Championship after eight years of absence.

In the event held in Nepal, the Pakistan team defeated Maldives 7-0 and promised a bright future.

Pakistan also returned to the FIFA women's ranking, standing 160th in the list.

Ban on PFF lifted by FIFA

FIFA lifted ban on the PFF, which was imposed in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference, in June this year.



FIFA also extended the mandate of the NC by 12 months.

According to FIFA, the mandate of the normalisation committee includes managing of PFF’s daily affairs, ensuring the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan, draft and ratify, with the assistance of FIFA and the AFC, an electoral code for the PFF, organise the elections at district followed by provincial levels and conduct the elections of a new PFF executive committee.