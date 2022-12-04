 
entertainment
'Awe-struck' Sharon Stone on meeting with SRK at Red Sea Film Festival

Sharon Stone talked about her 'star-struck' reaction to seeing Shah Rukh Khan at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday.

In the viral video, it can be seen that Sharon exclaims 'Oh, my God!' as she sees King Khan sitting next to her.

Sharon explained her response and reasons behind her reaction in another fest during the interview and said, "Shah Rukh Khan was two seats away from me and I didn't know he was there."

"And I reached forward and saw him and I am not very easily star-struck because I know a lot of stars but I saw him and I was just like," she continued.

Shah Rukh khan received an honorary award at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia and said, "I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It's wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films."

