Rapper Rod Wave arrested same day he received first Grammy nomination

Rod Wave arrested in Atlanta same day as first Grammy nomination

Rapper Rod Wave was arrested in Georgia on drug and weapon charges on the same day he received his first-ever Grammy nomination.

The 27-year-old musician, whose real name is Rodarius Green, was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department on Friday, according to Fulton County public records.

He was charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, reckless driving, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Public records show the Florida-born artist was released from custody the following day, November 8.

In a statement to TMZ, Wave’s attorneys said the rapper was “unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta.”

“The arresting officer belongs to the Atlanta Police Department’s controversial Crime Suppression Unit—a group known for its aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety,” they said.

The attorneys called the arrest a result of a “quota-driven approach” and described it as “a clear violation of [his] rights.” Drew Findling confirmed that Wave had already made his first court appearance and was released on an $8,000 bond.

Earlier this year, Wave was arrested twice in Georgia—once in May on 14 charges including aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit a felony, and again in June for battery.

The day of his arrest also marked a career milestone for the rapper, who earned his first Grammy nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media for his track Sinners, featured in the 2025 film Sinners.

Wave is scheduled to begin his Redemption Experience Tour in December, with the first show set for December 7 in Los Angeles.