Sunday Dec 04 2022
Akshay Kumar responds to Pakistani man who says 'Bell Bottom' is 'anti-Pakistan'

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Akshay Kumar responded to a Pakistani man at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah who said that his film Bell Bottom had many things against Pakistan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

During an in-conversation session at the film festival, a man complained to Akshay that his film Bell Bottom had many things against Pakistan.

In reply, Akshay asked the man to not get so serious over it as it was just a movie.

The man told Akshay, "I’m from Pakistan, your neighbour country. I have a request. You do fantastic movies like Pad Man and Toilet. There is an issue between India and Pakistan as well. Your recent movie Bell Bottom has certain things against Pakistan.”

Akshay replied, "Sir, it’s just a movie. Don’t get so serious about it. It’s just a movie. There are many things like that. It’s just a movie, sir.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu which was released in theatres on October 25, 2022.

