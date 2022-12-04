 
Sunday Dec 04, 2022

EXO Sehun casually walks past three Hollywood stars to get to ASTRO Cha Eunwoo at a fashion show

EXO Sehun unintentionally but casually walked past three Hollywood icons to stand with ASTRO Cha Eunwoo.

On December 3, Sehun and Cha Eunwoo graced the Dior fashion show in Egypt, Cairo, as the brand's ambassadors.

Cha Eunwoo hobnobbed with many Hollywood celebrities also present at the event. He shook hands with the likes of Robert Pattinson and Naomi Campell, before choosing to sit with a familiar face of Sehun, according to Koreaboo.

A hilarious moment caught the camera's eye when Sehun appeared to unintentionally but casually ignore and walk past Robert Pattinson, Lewis Hamilton, and Naomi Campell to get to where Cha Eunwoo was standing.

Sehun did greet the celebrities later on but chose to sit with fellow K-pop idol and model, Cha Eunwoo. The duo also had pictures taken together.


