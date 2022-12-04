In pictures: Sindh celebrates culture day with enthusiasm, zeal

“Today is the culture day of Bab-e-Islam, Sindh, a day to highlight the beauty of one component of federation,” says PM Shehbaz

The Sindhi Culture Day was celebrated across the province with great traditional enthusiasm and zeal.



People, activists of various social organisations, and political parties took out rallies and held programmes to highlight Sindh's rich culture.

The occasion is celebrated each year on the first Sunday of December, not only in Pakistan but also by the Sindhi diaspora across the world.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the people of Sindh on celebrating their cultural day. The president said the land of Sindh was a symbol of peace and love.

“Humility and affection for others are the main source of inspiration for us from our Sindhi culture,” he wrote.

In his message, PM Shehbaz said: “Today is the culture day of Bab-e-Islam, Sindh, a day to highlight the beauty of one component of federation.”

Let's take a look at how people celebrated the day:

People wearing traditional Sindhi attire celebrate during a Sindh Cultural day festival in Karachi on December 4, 2022. — AFP

Women performing traditional dance on Sindhi cultural music during the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day outside the Karachi Press Club on December 4, 2022. — APP

Girls enjoying cultural music during the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day outside the Karachi Press Club on December 4, 2022. — APP

A singer performs a Sindhi song on the stage at the culture program on the occasion of the Sindh Cultural Day in Hyderabad on December 4, 2022. — APP

A large number of people can be seen wearing Sindh traditional dresses as they hold a celebration demonstration in connection relation to Sindhi Culture Day in Karachi on December 04, 2022. — PPI

People wear wearing Sindh traditional dresses they hold celebration demonstration in connection relation to Sindhi Culture Day in Sukkur on December 04, 2022. — PPI

A large number of people can be seen wearing Sindh traditional dresses as they hold a celebration demonstration in connection relation to Sindhi Culture Day in Hyderabad on December 04, 2022. — PPI

A large number of people can be attending a program on the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day outside the Karachi Press Club on December 4, 2022. — APP



