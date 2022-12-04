In pictures: Sindh celebrates culture day with enthusiasm, zeal

The Sindhi Culture Day was celebrated across the province with great traditional enthusiasm and zeal.
People, activists of various social organisations, and political parties took out rallies and held programmes to highlight Sindh's rich culture.
The occasion is celebrated each year on the first Sunday of December, not only in Pakistan but also by the Sindhi diaspora across the world.
President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the people of Sindh on celebrating their cultural day. The president said the land of Sindh was a symbol of peace and love.
“Humility and affection for others are the main source of inspiration for us from our Sindhi culture,” he wrote.
In his message, PM Shehbaz said: “Today is the culture day of Bab-e-Islam, Sindh, a day to highlight the beauty of one component of federation.”
Let's take a look at how people celebrated the day: