Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ditched by top Archewell boss

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lost the support of a close aide last week after the President of their Archewell foundation stepped down this weekend.



According to The Daily Mail, 40-year-old Mandana Dayani quit her role as the President of Archewell, with a spokeswoman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex saying that they will now ‘fully’ lead their company on their own.

In a statement released on Saturday, December 3, Meghan and Harry’s global press secretary Ashley Hansen said that Dayani ‘has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, commitment and leadership'.

Hansen’s statement continued: “Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for the Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company. There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms Dayani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends.”

Dayani served at Archewell for about 18 months, with her resignation coming in as a surprise, especially just days before the release of Meghan and Prince Harry’s upcoming Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

As per The Daily Mail, Dayani is now one of at least 13 Archewell staffers to quit since 2018.