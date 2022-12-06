 
world
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

At least seven killed in blast on vehicle in Balkh Afghanistan

By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Afghan security forces inspect the wreckage of a passenger van after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan.— Reuters/File
Afghan security forces inspect the wreckage of a passenger van after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan.— Reuters/File

KABUL: At least seven people were killed on Tuesday when a blast hit a vehicle carrying oil workers in northern Afghanistan, police said.

"Today at around 7 am a blast took place in ... Balkh on a bus which belonged to Hairatan oil employees," said Mohammad Asif Wazeri, police spokesman for northern province of Balkh, adding that at least four people were wounded.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Balkh province is home to one of Afghanistan's main dry ports in the town of Hairatan, near the border with Uzbekistan, which has rail and road links to Central Asia.

It was not clear who the employees on the bus worked for.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

More From World:

Watch: Vladimir Putin drives across Crimea bridge in a Mercedes

Watch: Vladimir Putin drives across Crimea bridge in a Mercedes
India PM Modi's home state Gujarat set to vote his party into power

India PM Modi's home state Gujarat set to vote his party into power
Ukraine warns of emergency blackouts after more missile hits

Ukraine warns of emergency blackouts after more missile hits
Italy ageing faster than EU peers, population drops below 59mn

Italy ageing faster than EU peers, population drops below 59mn
UAE president visits Qatar in sign of warming ties

UAE president visits Qatar in sign of warming ties
Analysis: Saudi prince seeks Mideast leadership, independence with Xi's visit

Analysis: Saudi prince seeks Mideast leadership, independence with Xi's visit
Desi Twitter furious over British take on Chicken Korma

Desi Twitter furious over British take on Chicken Korma
Thousands on alert in Indonesia's Java after Mt Semeru eruption

Thousands on alert in Indonesia's Java after Mt Semeru eruption
G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap
Blinken warns Netanyahu on annexation but holds fire on far-right cabinet

Blinken warns Netanyahu on annexation but holds fire on far-right cabinet
Indonesia evacuates villagers as volcano erupts on Java island

Indonesia evacuates villagers as volcano erupts on Java island
Chinese cities ease curbs but full zero-COVID exit seen some way off

Chinese cities ease curbs but full zero-COVID exit seen some way off