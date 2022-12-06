 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Matthew Perry says it’s ‘not fair’ he struggled with addiction while ‘Friends’ cast didn’t

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Matthew Perry says it’s ‘not fair’ he struggled with addiction while ‘Friends’ cast didn’t
Matthew Perry says it’s ‘not fair’ he struggled with addiction while ‘Friends’ cast didn’t 

Matthew Perry revealed he has not watched the hit NBC show Friends because it makes him “cry” that he struggled with addiction while other cast members did not.

In an interview with CBC, the 17 Again actor said that watching the comedy sitcom reminds him of the difficult time of his life.

“I didn’t watch the show, and haven’t watched the show, because I could go, drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine,” he said.

“I could tell season by season by how I looked. That’s why I don’t wanna watch it, because that’s what I see,” he added.

“I was taking 55 Vicodin a day, I weighed 128 lbs, I was on Friends getting watched by 30 million people — and that’s why I can’t watch the show, ‘cause I was brutally thin.’

“I had a rule that I would never drink or do drugs while working,” Matthew said. “Because I had too much respect for the five people I was working with. So I was never wasted while working.”

“The thing that always makes me cry... is that it’s not fair. It’s not fair that I had to go through this disease while the other five didn’t,” the actor noted.

Later in the conversation, Matthew said, “I think I’m gonna start to watch it, because it really has been an incredible thing to watch it touch the hearts of different generations.”

More From Entertainment:

John Travolta pays heartfelt tribute to Kirstie Alley, ‘I love you’

John Travolta pays heartfelt tribute to Kirstie Alley, ‘I love you’
Meghan Markle’s podcast producer quits days after Archewell boss resigned

Meghan Markle’s podcast producer quits days after Archewell boss resigned
Gunman in Lady Gaga dog robbery jailed for 21 years

Gunman in Lady Gaga dog robbery jailed for 21 years
Sheree Zampino has 'issue' with Will Smith 'ultimate failure' comment?

Sheree Zampino has 'issue' with Will Smith 'ultimate failure' comment?

'We have different views': Akon distanced himself from Kanye West

'We have different views': Akon distanced himself from Kanye West

Meghan Markle series need 'fact checking' as footages branded fake

Meghan Markle series need 'fact checking' as footages branded fake
Prince Harry admits Royals play 'dirty game': 'We know the truth'

Prince Harry admits Royals play 'dirty game': 'We know the truth'
Meghan Markle 'anger makes sense,' only Harry fought with 'horrific' threats

Meghan Markle 'anger makes sense,' only Harry fought with 'horrific' threats
Kristie Alley of 'Cheers' fame dies at 71 after battling cancer

Kristie Alley of 'Cheers' fame dies at 71 after battling cancer
Victoria Beckham calls herself a 'desperate housewife' in fresh statement

Victoria Beckham calls herself a 'desperate housewife' in fresh statement
Kanye West 'I like Hitler' remark proves he 'pretends to be a White man'

Kanye West 'I like Hitler' remark proves he 'pretends to be a White man'