Tuesday Dec 06 2022
Calls to strip Prince Harry, Meghan's royal titles mount after explosive Netflix trailer

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

King Charles is facing mounting calls to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles in light of their explosive attacks on the Royal Family in the latest trailer for their Netflix docuseries.

Netflix dropped the first teaser of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan, last Thursday, December 1, following it up with an even more incendiary trailer on December 5, in which they openly accused the royals of ‘planting’ stories about them in the press and of waging a war against Meghan.

This latest spate of attacks from Meghan and Prince Harry has pushed royal experts to demand their titles be taken away, with GB News’ Dan Wootton and former royal aide Paul Burrell leading the charge.

Talking on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, Burrell, former butler to Prince Harry’s mother Diana, shared that if he were the monarch, he would strip Harry and Meghan’s titles in light of their comments.

“You take away their titles, I agree, absolutely. They don't want to be members of the Royal Family, so why should they trade on royal titles? Harry will always be a Prince though,” Burrell said.

This sentiment was echoed by Wootton, who took to his Twitter to slam the Sussexes moments after Netflix dropped the trailer on Monday.

Wootton tweeted: “As I’ve already said this is nothing short of a declaration of war - and the aim of destroying the life’s work of Queen Elizabeth II. Shame on them! Strip them of their titles now!”

Wootton’s comments were supported by about royal fans on Twitter, with 5,344 of them participating in a GB News poll asking: “Should Harry and Meghan be stripped of their titles in light of their Netflix docu-series?”

The results showed an overwhelming 91.6% of voters saying ‘yes’, and just 8.4% of voters saying ‘no’. 

