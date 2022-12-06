 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kirstie Alley was full of life before she passed away

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Kirstie Alley was full of life before she passed away
Kirstie Alley was full of life before she passed away

Kirstie Alley who won an Emmy for her role on Cheers and starred in films including Look Who's Talking, died Monday. She was 71.

The Emmy-winning actress' last appearance has been unearthed, after she died from cancer.

The actress was recognized for her role as Rebecca Howe in the US sitcom Cheers in the 1980s and 1990s.

Three months before her death, Kirstie posted what would be her last appearance on Instagram and Twitter.

She shared a video of her announcing she had joined Cameo, a platform where stars can send fans personalised videos for a fee.

Kirstie looked in good spirits in the clip, wearing a black shirt with her blonde tresses in bouncy waves.

Addressing her followers, she said: 'A bunch of you have been asking to do these greetings, and I always do what you ask me to.

'If you want something funny or something sincere … "Hi, I love you," or "Merry Christmas," or "I want a divorce" … Whatever you need, I’ll do it.'

On Monday, a statement from her family, posted on social media through her official accounts, described her as an “amazing mother and grandmother”.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.


More From Entertainment:

UK judges rule in favour of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos

UK judges rule in favour of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos
Miley Cyrus shows off knockout legs in pencil skirt as she steps outside

Miley Cyrus shows off knockout legs in pencil skirt as she steps outside
Prince Harry’s pals admit Meghan Markle is ‘500% a nightmare’

Prince Harry’s pals admit Meghan Markle is ‘500% a nightmare’
Queen chaplain accuses Harry, Meghan of creating 'civil war' in Royal Family

Queen chaplain accuses Harry, Meghan of creating 'civil war' in Royal Family
Royal author exposes Harry, Meghan lies of 'intrusion' in Netflix trailer

Royal author exposes Harry, Meghan lies of 'intrusion' in Netflix trailer
‘Emily in Paris’ draws cast to French capital for global premiere

‘Emily in Paris’ draws cast to French capital for global premiere
Meghan Markle's technique to 'inherit Diana’s iconic status' laid bare

Meghan Markle's technique to 'inherit Diana’s iconic status' laid bare
Adele makes 'weird' confession about her trip to Jamaica

Adele makes 'weird' confession about her trip to Jamaica
King Charles to attend Kate Middleton’s ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service

King Charles to attend Kate Middleton’s ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service
Hailey Bieber steps out on a low-key date night with husband Justin in NYC

Hailey Bieber steps out on a low-key date night with husband Justin in NYC

Adele says Rich Paul was ‘livid’ after man tried to give her his phone number

Adele says Rich Paul was ‘livid’ after man tried to give her his phone number

Jeff Bezos arrives at LA restaurant with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos arrives at LA restaurant with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez