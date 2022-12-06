Kirstie Alley was full of life before she passed away

Kirstie Alley who won an Emmy for her role on Cheers and starred in films including Look Who's Talking, died Monday. She was 71.

The Emmy-winning actress' last appearance has been unearthed, after she died from cancer.

The actress was recognized for her role as Rebecca Howe in the US sitcom Cheers in the 1980s and 1990s.

Three months before her death, Kirstie posted what would be her last appearance on Instagram and Twitter.

She shared a video of her announcing she had joined Cameo, a platform where stars can send fans personalised videos for a fee.

Kirstie looked in good spirits in the clip, wearing a black shirt with her blonde tresses in bouncy waves.

Addressing her followers, she said: 'A bunch of you have been asking to do these greetings, and I always do what you ask me to.

'If you want something funny or something sincere … "Hi, I love you," or "Merry Christmas," or "I want a divorce" … Whatever you need, I’ll do it.'

On Monday, a statement from her family, posted on social media through her official accounts, described her as an “amazing mother and grandmother”.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.





