Piers Morgan introduces 'Meghan Markle award' for 'dry tears' on his show

Piers Morgan has taken a fresh jibe at Meghan Markle during the latest installment of his show.

Speaking during his TalkTV segment, the former GMB host showcased a clip of politician Matt Hancock crying 'fake' tears for the camera.

The video dated back to the time when Britain hit the highs of pandemic in 2020.



"It's been such a tough year for so many people," said Matt as he seemingly pretended to sob.



Mocking the politician over his 'fake cry' Piers took a swipe at Meghan Markle.

"I mean, he wins the Meghan Markle award there for 'dry eyed tears'."



Guests on the show acknowledged they "didn't see any tears at all" and commented on the politician's "arrogance" and "refusal to admit".

