'The Office' star Mindy Kaling says 'most characters would be canceled' now

The Office actor Mindy Kaling says in today's world, the hit-comded drama show has become "so inappropriate now."

During an interview with Good Morning America, the star and writer of the show said, "The writers who I'm still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn't make now," Kaling added. "Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now. I think that is one of the reasons the show is popular: people feel like there's something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show."



On the question of her character, Kelly Kapoor's response on a 2022 take on The Office, Kaling replied, "I think she would have quit Dunder Mifflin to become an influencer, and then probably be canceled, almost immediately. Most of the characters on that show would be canceled by now."

Another factor of the show, Carell also ruled out future involvement, "I'll tell you, no," Carell responded in 2018 to a question by Collider about a potential The Office reboot.

"The show is way more popular now than when it was on the air. I can't see it being the same thing, and I think most folks would want it to be the same, but it wouldn't be. Ultimately, it's best to leave well enough alone and let it exist as it was.

The Office is an American adaptation of the British TV series of the same name, which ran for nine seasons, totaling 201 episodes on NBC between 2005 and 2013.