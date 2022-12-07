 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner to become witness in Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

FileFootage

Kylie Jenner could be appearing in court as a witness in the trial of Tory Lanez who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

The 30-year-old hip-hop star, real name Daystar Peterson, and Megan were in LA in July 2020 when their argument started.

They both were in Tory’s SUV and Megan’s former assistant Kelsey Harris was also with them. Megan said to have asked the driver to stop the gun and she got out following the gunshot from Tory.

Kylie Jenner to become witness in Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial

Megan allegedly injured her foot and underwent surgery. The incident happened on the duo’s way back from Kylie’s pool party.

As Tory pleaded not guilty to the claims, the case could take a tricky turn bringing the reality star’s name on a list for potential defence witnesses.

Meanwhile, Megan previously told Gayle King, co-host of CBS This Morning that Lanez shouted “Dance (expletive)” as he was shooting.

“Everything happens so fast. All I hear is this man screaming, ‘Dance (expletive)’,” Megan said.

“'He started shooting….I didn't want to move too quickly because I'm like '’Oh my God…..I don't know if he can shoot me and kill me.’ I was really scared because I had never been shot at before,” the rapper shared.

More From Entertainment:

Here’s how Ryan Reynolds’ reacted to Shania Twain’s swapped lyrics

Here’s how Ryan Reynolds’ reacted to Shania Twain’s swapped lyrics
Prince Harry ‘protects’ Meghan Markle with umbrella in viral video: WATCH

Prince Harry ‘protects’ Meghan Markle with umbrella in viral video: WATCH
Lily Collins hints Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 will end in twist

Lily Collins hints Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 will end in twist
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘preachy’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘preachy’: report
The Rock on steroids? UFC pundit Joe Rogan believes so

The Rock on steroids? UFC pundit Joe Rogan believes so
Arrest made after ‘egg thrown’ during King Charles visit

Arrest made after ‘egg thrown’ during King Charles visit
BTS wins People's Choice Awards '2022 Group of the Year'

BTS wins People's Choice Awards '2022 Group of the Year'
Will Smith says ‘Emancipation’ helped him during dark days after Oscars slap

Will Smith says ‘Emancipation’ helped him during dark days after Oscars slap
Kim Kardashian daughter gushes over her mum in new TikTok video

Kim Kardashian daughter gushes over her mum in new TikTok video
Juliana Nalú calls it quits with Kanye West amid his erratic behaviour

Juliana Nalú calls it quits with Kanye West amid his erratic behaviour
Ashton Kutcher credits Mila Kunis for his journey back to health

Ashton Kutcher credits Mila Kunis for his journey back to health
King Charles ‘on verge of a meltdown’ amid Harry, Meghan’s Netflix attacks

King Charles ‘on verge of a meltdown’ amid Harry, Meghan’s Netflix attacks