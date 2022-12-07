Kylie Jenner to become witness in Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial

FileFootage

Kylie Jenner could be appearing in court as a witness in the trial of Tory Lanez who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.



The 30-year-old hip-hop star, real name Daystar Peterson, and Megan were in LA in July 2020 when their argument started.

They both were in Tory’s SUV and Megan’s former assistant Kelsey Harris was also with them. Megan said to have asked the driver to stop the gun and she got out following the gunshot from Tory.

Megan allegedly injured her foot and underwent surgery. The incident happened on the duo’s way back from Kylie’s pool party.

As Tory pleaded not guilty to the claims, the case could take a tricky turn bringing the reality star’s name on a list for potential defence witnesses.

Meanwhile, Megan previously told Gayle King, co-host of CBS This Morning that Lanez shouted “Dance (expletive)” as he was shooting.

“Everything happens so fast. All I hear is this man screaming, ‘Dance (expletive)’,” Megan said.

“'He started shooting….I didn't want to move too quickly because I'm like '’Oh my God…..I don't know if he can shoot me and kill me.’ I was really scared because I had never been shot at before,” the rapper shared.