US donates $7.5m medical oxygen supplies to Pakistan for COVID patients

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel (right) receives medical supplies from US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome during a ceremony at the Ministry of National Health Services in Islamabad on December 7, 2022. — Twitter/@nhsrcofficial
  • US, through USAID, provides medical supplies to health ministry
  • Support to provide training to 163 hospitals throughout Pakistan.
  • Efforts reflect strong bilateral relations, minister Qadir Patel says.

ISLAMABAD: The United States government has donated $7.5 million worth of medical oxygen supplies to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination for COVID-19 patients, the US Embassy said Wednesday.

In a statement, the embassy said that the support — provided through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) — will also provide training to 163 hospitals throughout Pakistan to increase their capability to treat patients suffering from severe COVID-19 and other lung conditions.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel received the US government's supplies at a ceremony in the federal capital at the Ministry of National Health Services.

In his remarks, Patel said: "We are thankful to the US government for their continued support during COVID-19 and especially during the recent floods."

The efforts reflect the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, he added.

Addressing the ceremony, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome said: “Today’s donation is not just about COVID-19. It is an investment into Pakistan’s long-term health system."

"This assistance ­— that started at the very outset of COVID, continued throughout the pandemic, and is now addressing the lasting effects of the floods on health — is a prime example of the long history of US assistance to Pakistan."

“The United States were there at the beginning, and we will continue to find ways to support Pakistan as it recovers and rebuilds from disasters — whether that is a global pandemic like COVID-19 or a flooding disaster like Pakistan has just experienced.”

The US government donation, he added, provided thousands of essential supplies and equipment for oxygen therapy that the Ministry of Health had requested.

The US government would also develop a web-based information system that would allow real-time surveillance of patient oxygen levels, as well as strengthen Pakistan’s medical oxygen systems, while technical assistance provided would train public-sector staff working at intensive-care units on how to effectively use the equipment, he maintained.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has recorded 28 COVID-19 cases, two deaths from the virus, official statistics showed Wednesday, while 38 people recovered from the deadly virus.

