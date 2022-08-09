Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 2.5%

Men wearing protective face masks walk amid the rush of people outside a market during an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan June 8, 2020. — Reuters/File

Pakistan reports 421 infections when 16,648 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

No death was reported from the virus in the county during the same period.

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio stands at 2.53%.

KARACHI: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate dropped to 2.53% as the country reported 421 fresh cases of the pathogen during the past 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed Tuesday morning.



According to the latest statistics issued by the NIH, the country reported 421 infections when 16,648 tests were conducted overnight, taking the country's total coronavirus case count to 1,560,250.

In addition to this, no death was reported from the virus in the county during the same period.









According to NIH stats, 159 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at different medical facilities across the country.

What are the SOPs for Muharram?

NIH has restricted the elderly and children from attending the gatherings and majalis during Ashura in a COVID-safe manner, as the risk of another outbreak looms with an uptick of the virus across Pakistan.

Following are the guidelines for holding gatherings and processions

COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures i.e mask-wearing, social distancing and use of sanitisers/ hand washing should be adhered to

Organising committees should make arrangements for all SOPs

Zakirs and participants should be vaccinated against COVID-19

Venue for conduct of Majalis should be open and spacious with proper

ventilation arrangements

Wearing of masks and maintenance of social distancing is mandatory during majalis and Processions. Availability of masks and sanitisers/ hand washes

Controlled participation according to capacity of venues and avoidance of overcrowding

Duration of majalis and processions should be curtailed

Majalis where SOPs cannot be effectively implemented such as

homes and private gatherings should be discouraged

Elderly above 65 years, children and co-morbid may be sensitized to

attend Majalis at home through live streaming

Proper arrangements for cleaning venues with chlorine before and after the events

Display of COVID-19 SOPs and precautions at prominent places

SOPs compliance by employing volunteer scouts

Miscellaneous aspects

Arrangements for food and drinks in spacious and ventilated place.

Emphasis on use of disposable utensils; preference on pre-packaged boxes for distribution of food.

Avoiding overcrowding at food distribution points/locations.

No handshake and embracing.

Areas of focus