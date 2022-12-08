 
Netflix series 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Everything to know

Netflix has its new prequel series from Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, releasing in 2023. The series will peel into the character of Queen Charlotte, an iconic character of the original series.

According to What's on Netflix, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel series of Bridgerton, is designed for only a single season.

The prequel series will roll back in time to explore the character of Queen Charlotte, a famous character of Bridgerton, and how she became the iconic character.

The head of global TV for Netflix, Bela Bajaria said, "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton."

Netflix is looking for a May 4th, 2023 release date for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, however, it is not confirmed yet, as per the outlet.

Shonda Rhimes is the main writer of the show whereas Betsy Beers and Tom Verica are serving their role as the producers.

Aside from the original show getting renewed for the fourth season and the upcoming spinoff series, more projects are underway, owing to an expanded deal with Netflix.

These projects include virtual reality experiences, a video game, and other in-person events, which were teased previously.

Check out the first look:



