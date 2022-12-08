Charlize Theron: Anya Taylor-Joy didn't reach out before 'Mad Max’s Furiosa'

Mad Max star Charlize Theron revealed that she didn't blame Anya Taylor-Joy for not reaching out to her about taking over her role in the upcoming Furiosa prequel.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner said, "No, but I get that. It's always tricky."

"Who wants to pick up the phone and say, 'Hey, we're going to go do this without you.' No one wants to do that. So, I get that," Theron said. "And I love George. I know I'll talk to him again. I think it was just too hard."

Moreover, the 47-year-old added she is "not mad about" director Miller opting to cast a different actor for the Fury Road prequel.

"One of the greatest (expletive) actresses is picking up something that I only imagined," she said about Taylor Joy.

At the New York City premiere of The Menu, Taylor-Joy spoke to PEOPLE saying she would like to sit down with Theron and talk all about filming the prequel movie one day.

"Charlize was sweet enough — I think both of us ended up in a situation where we were so respectful of each other that we didn't want to reach out prior [to filming]," Taylor-Joy added.

"The second it was over, once this press tour is over, we're having dinner, and we're going to swap war stories for sure."