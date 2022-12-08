Toshakhana watches sale: Alleged audio of conversation between Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari leaked

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and former former first lady Bushra Bibi. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: After a brief lull, another audio clip has emerged but this time of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and former special assistant to prime minister Zulfi Bukhari's conversation about the sale of the expensive wristwatches gifted to the former premier by world leaders.

Imran Khan’s selling his Toshakhana gifts has become a hotly-debated topic in Pakistani politics recently.

The most expensive of them all was a bejewelled MasterGraff wristwatch that was gifted to the PTI chief when he was the premier of Pakistan by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The gifts include Diamond MasterGraff Tourbillon Minute Repeater with Makkah Map Dial GM2751, Diamond Cufflinks with 2.12ct H IF and 2.11ct I IF Round Diamonds GR46899, Diamond Gent's Ring 7.20cts, VVSl Rose Gold Pen Set with Pave Diamonds and Enamel Mecca Map. — Exclusive

However, it became the talk of the town after it ended up in the hands of UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor.

The multi-millionaire Dubai-based businessman has said that he bought the precious watch from former prime minister Imran Khan’s trusted family friend Farah Gogi after paying a hefty amount of $2 million.



Transcript of audio:

Bushra Bibi: Hello



Zulfi Bukhari: Salam Alaikum, ji

Bushra Bibi: Ji, Walaikum Salam How are you?

Zulfi: I’m fine murshid, how are you?

Bushra: Thanks to Allah, Alhamdulillah. There are some watches of Khan sahib. He asked me to send these to you and you will sell them because they are of no use to him.

Zulfi: Yes

Bushra: So, he wants you to deal with it

Zulfi: Yes, murshid. I will do it

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

