Thursday Dec 08 2022
Kanye West speaks out on controversies in 'Somebody We'll All Be Free'

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Kanye West broke his silence on heated controversies in his latest song Someday We’ll All Be Free.

Taking to Instagram on December 7, the Donda 2 rapper wrote in the caption: “Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body.”

However, the song is being reportedly released as Censori Overload elsewhere.

In the song, West raps: “Waking up to ‘I can’t do this anymore’ texts/ The meek shall flourish / So where’s my Aries?”

This came after West received massive backlash over his recent string of controversial statements and actions, from anti-Semitic comments.

In the second verse of the song, West raps: “Tweeted ‘death con’, now we past three.”

The hip-hop star recently demanded that Jewish people should “forgive Hitler.”

“Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love,” he continues. “You can’t say, you can’t force your pain on everyone else. Jewish people, forgive Hitler today.”

